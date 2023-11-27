Media: EU in hazardous situation due to another energy predicament

(MENAFN) As the European Union (EU) enters the peak consumption season, concerns are mounting over the possibility of another energy crisis, with prices for natural gas poised to rise despite a global abundance of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This alarming situation is exacerbated by a combination of factors, ranging from geopolitical tensions to supply-chain challenges that are impacting the global LNG market.



Oilprice reported this week that the increased demand for natural gas in the European Union, coupled with rising demand from Asia, could drive up prices on the continent. The ample supply of LNG globally does little to alleviate the concerns, as various geopolitical issues and supply-chain challenges loom large. The recent seizure of a ship by Houthi rebels has added another layer of uncertainty, with the incident causing European benchmark prices to spike. The seized ship, linked to an Israeli company, has been widely interpreted as a potential escalation in the Middle East conflict, underscoring the vulnerability of energy prices to geopolitical events.



The report from Oilprice points to additional challenges in the LNG shipping industry, including restrictions in the Panama Canal and risks associated with the Suez Canal. These factors are contributing to concerns about the global LNG shipping and pricing landscape. Experts in the gas trading industry, as cited by S&P Global, hold varying views on the trajectory of LNG prices.



While some believe that prices won't experience a significant surge despite geopolitical risks, others highlight the growing importance of shipping news in influencing commodity markets.



The Israel-Hamas conflict has also impacted LNG trade, with restricted movement through the Panama Canal and the perceived riskier passage via the Suez Canal. This situation has prompted Asian buyers of United States LNG to seek alternative routes, potentially adding to freight rates and complicating the global LNG supply chain.



As the European Union grapples with the potential for an energy crisis, the interplay of geopolitical events, supply-chain challenges, and global demand dynamics underscores the complexity of managing energy security in an interconnected world. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the multifaceted risks that can impact energy markets, urging stakeholders to closely monitor developments and work collaboratively to navigate the challenges ahead.



