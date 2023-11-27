Danilov: Russia Activates Network Of Spies In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moscow has activated a network of 'sleeper' spies in Ukraine over the past two months as Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to destabilize the situation in our country and undermine its unity.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said this in an interview with The Times , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, Russia has intensified a network of spies in government agencies, including the Security Service of Ukraine, to undermine the country's unity.

"They (Russians - ed.) realize that they cannot win militarily, so attempts at internal destabilization have become a priority," he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the prosecutor's office in Lublin has brought the case of the so-called Russian spy network to court, so 16 people suspected of spying for Russia will be tried.