Population In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories To Gain Land Plots

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Land plots are scheduled to be allocated to the population living in villages on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Regional Affairs Siyavush Novruzov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the parliamentary discussion of the draft law "On the formation of the Aghdara district of the Republic of Azerbaijan"

The MP highlighted that the villages will be condensed, with major schools and hospitals planned.

As attested by the draft law, the administrative-territorial divisions of the Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Tartar districts will be modified in parts, and the Aghdara district will be established within the administrative borders, with its center in Aghdara city.

