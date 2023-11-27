Population In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories To Gain Land Plots

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Land plots are
scheduled to be allocated to the population living in villages on
Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani
Parliament's Committee on Regional Affairs Siyavush Novruzov said,
Trend reports.
He made the remark during the parliamentary discussion of the
draft law "On the formation of the Aghdara district of the Republic
of Azerbaijan"
The MP highlighted that the villages will be condensed, with
major schools and hospitals planned.
As attested by the draft law, the administrative-territorial
divisions of the Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Tartar districts will be
modified in parts, and the Aghdara district will be established
within the administrative borders, with its center in Aghdara
city.
