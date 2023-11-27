Central Command: Two Missiles Launched From Yemen Towards American Destroyer

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday that two missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen towards the American destroyer the (USS MASON).

CENTCOM added in a statement on X, formerly known as twitter, the two ballistic missiles landed in in the Gulf of Aden, approximately ten nautical miles from the USS MASON.

In another statement on X, CENTCOM said that the Carrier Strike Group Eisenhower (IKECSG) and its accompanying striking groups completed its transit of the Strait of Hormuz to the waters of the Arabian Gulf.

The statement added, "While in the Arabian Gulf, the IKECSG are patrolling to ensure freedom of navigation in key international waterways while supporting CENTCOM requirements throughout the region."

Washington announced in the wake of the escalating events of October seventh about strengthening the capabilities of its fifth fleet in the area whose duties extend from the Red Sea to the Gulf through the Indian Ocean.

CENTCOM also said in the statement, "The USS MASON responded to a distress call from the M/V CENTRAL PARK, a commercial vessel, which they were under attack by an unknown entity. Upon arrival, coalition elements demanded release of the vessel." (end)

amm













MENAFN27112023000071011013ID1107489783