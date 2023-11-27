VP Jagdeep Dhankar To Inaugurate Global Ayurveda Fest On Dec 1 In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- KNN India) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (KNN) The fifth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF 2023) will begin on December 1 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Kariavattom, Thiruvananthapuram.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the GAF 2023, which is themed on 'Emerging challenges in healthcare and a resurgent Ayurveda,'.

It seeks to revitalise the efforts to harness Ayurveda's potential to address challenges in the health sector, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said at a press conference here on Sunday.

GAF 2023 is organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) with support from the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, the Department of Ayush, Government of Kerala, and various Ayurveda associations.

Delegations from 70 countries are expected at the event, according to the organisers. The event will bring together Ayurveda practitioners, researchers, policy makers and industry leaders. A key segment, the international Ayurveda seminar, will feature keynote sessions, plenary lectures and invited talks.

An international cooperation conclave, which will be inaugurated by Sisira Jayakody, Minister of State for Indigenous Medicine, Sri Lanka, is planned as a global gathering of leading Ayurvedic practitioners from 70 countries.

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate a 'National Arogya Fair' on the opening day. The fair will showcase a diverse range of medicinal plants and their utilisation in Ayurvedic preparations. Stalls and pavilions of major Ayush institutions and Ayurveda colleges will be the big attraction at the fair, according to the organisers.

Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun will be the chief guest at a business-to-business (B2B) meet on Ayurveda-based medical tourism and products on December 3. Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane will inaugurate this event.

Other highlights of the five-day event include seminars on Vrikshayurveda and Mrigayurveda, a free medical camp featuring 25 specialty clinics, an 'Ayurveda Aahar' food court and a Medicinal Plant Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) meet.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the valedictory session on December 5.

