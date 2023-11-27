Turkey's exports grow to reach USD254.8B

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the remarkable growth in the country's exports over the last 12 months until October, reaching an impressive USD254.8 billion. Drawing attention to the stark contrast with the year 2002 when the Justice and Development Party took power, Erdogan underscored that annual exports were a mere USD36.1 billion at that time.



Erdogan proudly revealed that Turkey has now secured the third position among the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in terms of the speed at which exports are increasing. Despite facing global challenges and uncertainties, the country's exports have continued to exhibit a positive trajectory.



The Turkish President pointed out that the latest figures for October set a new record, with exports surging by 7.4 percent compared to the same month the previous year, reaching USD22.9 billion. While emphasizing the significance of numerical growth, Erdogan stressed that the upcoming focus should be on enhancing the quality of exports.



Erdogan's remarks indicate a strategic shift towards prioritizing not only the quantity but also the quality of exports, reflecting a commitment to sustainable and impactful economic development in Turkey.

