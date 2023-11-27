Conference On Azerbaijani History Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



International conference "Legacy of Qizilbash in Azerbaijan: in the footsteps of history" has been held in Baku on 27 November within the framework of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

According to the report, before the event, the participants visited the tomb of great leader Heydar Aliyev on the Alley of Honour and Alley of Shehids (Martyrs).

The conference aims to accumulate knowledge about the roots and identity of the Qizilbashes and to promote communication that can lead to the reunification of the global community of Qizilbashes .

The event will feature panel discussions on a number of topics.

The conference will conclude on 30 November.

It should be noted that the Qizilbash movement opened a new page in the history of Turkic tribes living in Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, and Eastern Anatolia. The Safavid state, where this tribe held a dominant position, was also called the "Qizilbash State". The Safavid state covered the present-day territories of Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, Armenia, Afghanistan, West Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Eastern Turkiye, Northeast India, and Uzbekistan.

Qizilbash Global Heritage was established in Canada in 2022 to enable our Qizilbash compatriots who migrated from the historical lands of Azerbaijan and settled in other countries to reconnect with their origins, coordinate their joint activities, introduce them to the Azerbaijani language and culture, and integrate them into Azerbaijan and society.