ICAO Adopts 'Dubai Framework' For Cleaner Aviation Fuel

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: A meeting of more than 100 countries agreed to an interim goal for emissions reductions from global aviation by 2030 by using less-polluting fuels.



The goal, which came after five days of U.N.-led talks in Dubai, called for 5 per cent lower carbon emissions through cleaner energies like sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said.

An earlier draft had a target of 5-8 per cent. The agreement reached in Dubai comes a few days before the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28). ICAO members also agreed to review these goals by 2028.

The Global Framework was adopted following consultations across five days at the Third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3), with inputs from over 1,000 officials, investors and experts from 100 countries and 30 international organisations.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said that (the Dubai framework) is a significant turning point in aviation and sustainable and clean fuel production, ushering in a more sustainable future. It will also encourage investments in clean aviation energy, generating fresh investment and economic opportunities, Bin Touq added, noting that adopting the new framework provides impetus to global climate action efforts, especially with COP28 a few days away.

ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano said that the adoption of the Global SAF and LCAF Framework (Dubai Framework) is a historic stride towards strengthening global climate action, sending a strong and unified message to investors around the world about the urgency of investing in clean aviation energy.

Villiam Gavoka, President of CAAF/3 and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation of Fiji, said that the global framework is a significant and crucial step forward in reducing carbon emissions in the global aviation sector, adding that it will stimulate investment in sustainable fuel production, as it provides investors with insights into volume and nature of the demand for sustainable aviation fuel.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said that the global aviation sector is entering a chapter in its transition towards more sustainable models.

As per the framework, the ICAO and its member states will work towards decentralising the production of SAF and other aviation-cleaner energies across all countries and regions, providing a fair and equal opportunity to participate across the value chain, from feedstock to fuel production and use.

