France Offers Its Fighter Aircraft To Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) France offers its Rafale fighters to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,
Azernews reports, citing French sources.
According to the publication, the French Dassault Aviation
company has been working in this direction for "several months",
while Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have begun to show interest in
Rafale fighters.
It was noted in the sources that Uzbekistan can buy up to 24
combat aircraft. At the same time, it is possible that Tashkent
will also look at aircraft manufactured in other countries.
Kazakhstan also intends to renew its fleet of fighter jets, but
the prospects for the supply of Rafale fighters to this country
"seem more distant".
