Thousands gather worldwide to denounce violence against women

(MENAFN) On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, thousands gathered in cities worldwide on Saturday to denounce violence against women.



Significant turnout was observed in major cities across Europe and the Americas among the protesters.



"The scourge of gender-based violence continues to inflict pain and injustice on too many," US Leader Joe Biden stated in a declaration.



"We know what is at stake: whenever and wherever women and girls are under threat, so too is peace and stability," he further mentioned.



Around 50,000 individuals reportedly participated in a demonstration in Rome, Italy, as mentioned by a news agency.



The spotlight on violence against women in the country intensified following the alleged murder of a 22-year-old university student, Giulia Cecchettin, reportedly by her ex-boyfriend.



This case has captured widespread attention in Italy, leading to protests throughout the nation. Shockingly, Italy faces an alarming statistic where, on average, one woman is tragically killed every three days.



"We have united also in the name of Giulia, because her story struck us, and I hope it will change something," Aurora Arleo, a 24-year-old pupil, who went to the protest from Ladispoli, a city near Rome declared.

MENAFN26112023000045015839ID1107486708