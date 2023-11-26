Innovation Plays Pivotal Role In Driving Qatar's Sustainable Progress

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Investment Conference 2023, hosted by The Business Year saw a number of experts and top entrepreneurs attending and discussing the future of the business world.

The event, which took place at the Fairmont Doha convened business leaders providing insights into opportunities in Qatar and beyond. During a panel session entitled 'Innovation for Sustainable Progress - Creating Qatar's Next Business Landscape', industry leaders highlighted the country's unwavering commitment to sustainability and how innovation contributes to driving sustainable progress.

The panelists included Chief Executive Officer at Malomatia Khalid Mohamed Al Kubaisi, President of Higher Education at Qatar Foundation Francisco Marmolejo, and Managing Director at Iberdrola Innovation Middle East Santiago Bañales.

The experts expounded on the thought-provoking innovation, research, development, and critical strategies required to implement reshaping Qatar's business landscape on a global scale. They outlined the“efficient flow” from Qatar to the world and vice versa, which is essential for introducing the latest innovations to the region and beyond.

However, experts lauded the region's safety and stability in terms of driving innovation and the ability to swiftly access technology and ethernet connectivity. They also noted that the adoption of technologies and emerging technological trends can help develop cities across the globe.

The latest technological trends such as IoT, Cloud Computing, Data and Learning, and AI, are making significant impacts on Qatar's financial industry.