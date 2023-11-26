Remembering 26/11: 15 Years On Since The Terror Attack - All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today honoured the martyrs who lost their lives in the Mumbai terror attacks 15 years back. The three-day-long incident is more commonly known as the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Bais and Shinde offered floral tributes at the martyrs' memorial located within the Police Commissioner Office premises in South Mumbai. Senior police officials and family members of the fallen policemen also paid their respects to the martyrs.26/11 Mumbai Terror AttacksOn November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists infiltrated south Mumbai via the sea and launched attacks at several locations in the city. The indiscriminate attack perpetrated by the Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed the lives of 166 individuals and injured more than 300 people week, just ahead of the anniversary, Israel reaffirmed its classification of LeT as a terrorist organisation. Speaking to PTI, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat said the designation, originally enacted in 2013, has been recently reasserted in official records Jews were among those killed during the attack when terrorists held residents captive at the Jewish outreach centre of Chabad House (Nariman House). This also comes amid Israel's ongoing war with Hamas.

Timeline of the 2008 Mumbai Terror AttacksCoordinated bombings and shootings, executed by 10 terrorists, resulted in the deaths of 166 people across Mumbai. Here's a look at how the events unfolded:21st November (evening): Ten terrorists depart Karachi, Pakistan aboard a boat, spending around thirty-eight hours travelling undetected by the Indian Navy November: Each of the 10 men receives six to seven magazines of 30 rounds each, along with 400 rounds not loaded in magazines. They are also equipped with 8 hand grenades, an AK-47 assault rifle, an automatic loading revolver, credit cards, and a supply of dried fruit November: The terrorists hijack an Indian trawler, the Kuber, resulting in the death of four fishermen. They compel the captain to sail towards India Read: Caller warns Mumbai Police of 26/11-like terror attack again if...26th November: Approaching within four nautical miles (7 kilometres) of Mumbai, the terrorists kill the captain of the Kuber. Subsequently, they board three inflatable speedboats, advancing towards Colaba jetty 08.10 pm the boat docks at Macchimar Nagar in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade neighbourhood. Six terrorists disembark here, while the rest continue sailing along the shore. They claim to be students when questioned by local residents about their occupation 08.30 pm another group disembarks at Badhwar Park in Colaba, Cuffe Parade. When approached by Marathi-speaking fishermen, they instruct them to mind their business before splitting up and heading in different directions were reported at Leopold Cafe, killing 10 people and injuring many, including a Reuters news reporter. They also planted bombs in two taxis, causing the death of five individuals and injuring 15 assailants enter the Taj Mahal Hotel, two enter the Oberoi Trident, two infiltrate Nariman House, while two others, Ajmal Kasab and Ismail, take a taxi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).At 09.20 pm, armed with AK-47 and AK74U rifles, Kasab and Ismail initiated an assault at CSMT, resulting in the death of 58 people and injuring 104 through gunfire and grenade attacks 10.30 pm Kasab and Ismail head to Cama Hospital. Hospital staff lock patients' rooms upon noticing their approach. ATS chief Hemant Karkare and three officers are killed in a confrontation. The terrorists hijack a jeep but are intercepted near Girgaum Chowpatty by the Gamdevi police. Ismail is killed, and Kasab is arrested November: Commando operations at the Oberoi Hotel conclude, with 24 bodies recovered and 143 hostages rescued alive. Two terrorists are neutralised 07.30 am NSG commandos are deployed via fast-rope onto the roof of Nariman House, with snipers stationed in nearby buildings to avert attacks on the commandos 07.30 pm, the commandos discover all six hostages, including the rabbi and his wife, tortured and murdered by the terrorists 08.30 pm, commandos engaged in a fierce gunfight, eliminating the two terrorists and declaring the Nariman House operation concluded November: At 08.00 am commandos announce control over the Taj Hotel, despite ongoing room-to-room searches. Celebration erupts on the streets 04.20 pm the Taj Mahal Hotel is reported to be completely under government control.

MENAFN26112023007365015876ID1107486066