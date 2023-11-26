Bribing Congressmen, Armenian Lobby Poses Threat To Future Of Yerevan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Armenian lobbyists see their dominance over US congressmen as a
"victory" over Azerbaijan at the international level. They believe
that the opinion of a group of politicians sitting in the Congress
against Azerbaijan means that they are right and they can declare
the Azerbaijani side guilty in every issue they wish.
For example, Armenian TV columnist Harut Sassounian says
“Azerbaijan spent millions but could not convince senators to
pass an anti-Armenian resolution”.
In this statement, one can also get acquainted with the identity
of the Armenian diaspora and lobby organizations. When Harut
Sassounian said millions, he meant Armenia in his words. There is a
meaningful proverb that goes that if elephants were told to
describe their god, they would draw a large picture of an elephant.
When Armenia, or rather Armenia's lobby organizations abroad, pour
millions or perhaps billions into the pockets of congressmen, of
course, baseless and biased opinions against Azerbaijan will be
voiced from the West. Azerbaijan is not only interested in
participating in this auction of finding partnerships that Armenia
is lavishly doing now. Because the West is already eager to
cooperate with Azerbaijan within today's realities and is
interested in benefiting from Azerbaijan's energy resources. In
such a case, there is no need for Azerbaijan to look for mercenary
allies or to convey the voice of truth to the world while obviously
it is right.
A look at the international events, summit meetings, and
economic forum held in Azerbaijan in the last month is enough to
show the level of the country's rating.
Another example can be given to Armenia, which is trying to
scare Azerbaijan with the so-called vehemence of a fist of
politicians in the US Congress. The Hungarian Minister of Foreign
Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjártó: "European leaders, who
criticized the Hungarian prime minister for visiting Azerbaijan 13
years ago, are now eager to be photographed with Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev and hope for gas cooperation with the
country."
Although these words are a proud recognition for Azerbaijan,
they are a shame for the pro-Armenian politicians of both the
European Union and the United States. Sometimes they forget that
personal interests will one day melt like ice in front of global
interests. Don't they know that every winter is followed by a
spring?
Azerbaijan did not restore its territorial integrity 10 years
ago. The fact that 20 percent of its territories were under
occupation caused serious obstacles to the growth of the country's
economic power. At that time, along with politicians in the West,
some organizations tried to make Azerbaijan accept the situation in
the region as a reality by giving only empty consolation and
promises.
The criminal and terrorist incidents, genocide, and mass
deportations committed in Garabagh in the 1990s, as well as the
devastation in Grabagh for thirty years, were not noticed by any
organization. It is really a big fake that Armenians who
voluntarily left Garabagh today are described as refugees and they
are presented as a mass of people who were subjected to genocide
while they were still alive.
Today, the fact that the West is pulling Armenia towards a
position contrary to reality and defending it for meaningless
purposes is a threat to the future of Yerevan. Sacrificing economic
interests in the region to revanchist ideology can bring the end of
the country.
At a time when Azerbaijan is becoming an energy hub for Europe
and Asia, the fact that Armenia is suffering from an energy crisis
is an embarrassment to its Western allies.
However, Armenia could get rid of many unnecessary problems by
participating in the energy projects implemented in the South
Caucasus. Nevertheless, this is still not the case, and the most
important peace agreement in the region has not been inked. No
further comment is needed. Because everything is already clear and
the step to be taken can predict events in advance.
MENAFN26112023000195011045ID1107485552
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.