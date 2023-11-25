(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Emirates Group receives Platinum Impact Seal in UAE Year of Sustainability from the National CSR Fund, Majra







Dubai, UAE, 24 November 2023: The Emirates Group has been recognised as one of the UAE's top 50 most sustainable companies, taking home the highest accolade in sustainable business impact, the Platinum Impact Seal Award from the UAE National CSR Fund, Majra. The award ceremony took place during the 2023 World with Purpose summit, which was held in Dubai for the first time on 7 November under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Economy and in partnership with the UAE National CSR Fund, Majra.



Majra's Impact Seal is the official federal recognition that measures, certifies and rewards organisations in the UAE for their sustainable impact practices. Companies partake in an Impact Survey which is based on the environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and national priorities. Organisations that score the highest are subsequently rewarded in one of three categories - Platinum, Gold or Silver.



Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Emirates' Divisional Senior Vice President, International Affairs, commented: 'The Emirates Group is proud to be recognised as one of the UAE's most sustainable organisations with the Platinum Impact Seal. This achievement highlights our commitment to driving environmental progress and implementing sustainable business practices. At the Emirates Group, we believe industry collaborations are vital when it comes to addressing global challenges, and we're working closely with likeminded partners and stakeholders in the aviation ecosystem to develop sustainable innovations by joining resources and expertise. We will continue to play our part as an organisation in achieving the UAE's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to help secure resources for the future generations.'



In May, Emirates – part of the Emirates Group and the world's largest international airline, announced committing US$ 200 million to fund research and development (R&D) projects focussed on reducing the impact of fossil fuels in commercial aviation. Over the past year, the airline has undertaken multiple sustainability initiatives that align with its environmental policy. From operating its first flight with a Boeing 777 where one GE engine was powered with 100% SAF, to launching the airline's closed loop recycling initiative, where millions of onboard items such as plastic trays, bowls and dishes, would be recycled in a local facility and remade into Emirates meal service products. The Emirates Group uses innovative solutions to integrate sustainable approaches in its operations and practices across its brands and businesses where possible .



The Emirates Group's' environmental policy is implemented through its Environmental Sustainability Framework, which promotes actions under three focus areas: reducing emissions; consuming responsibly; and preserving wildlife and habitats.




































