ABU DHABI GP TROPHY ARRIVES AT NEW PODIUM TO KICK OFF F1 WEEKEND AT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi GP trophy has arrived at Yas Marina Circuit for the final round of the Formula 1 2023 season, making its first appearance on the new podium set to debut at this year's F1 season finale.

The illustrious trophy, which recently made its official tour of the capital ahead of the milestone 15th edition of the event, was presented on the podium to kick off the Abu Dhabi GP weekend.

Designed to allow more fans than ever to engage in the post-race podium ceremony and celebrations, the new podium stands above the main straight and pitlane – allowing fans from the West, West Straight and Main Grandstand, Paddock Club and Shams Tower to witness the ceremony and official trophy lift for the first time for an enhanced fan experience.

Current F1 world champion Max Verstappen will be aiming to lift the Abu Dhabi trophy for the fourth consecutive year following triumphs in 2020, 2021 and 2022 on top of the new podium this weekend.

ABOUT ETHARA:

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning 'thrill' in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT:

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates' most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body's highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit's long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region's most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.