Palestinian Doctor Martyred By Israeli Occupation Gunfire - Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian physician fell martyred and two others injured by Israeli occupation gunfire during a raid in Qabatiya Town in the West Bank's Jenin City early Saturday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Shamekh Al-Rub, 25, was shot dead and two others, including his brother Mohammad, were injured during confrontations that took place when Israeli occupation forces broke into a house in Qabatiya, the ministry said in a press release.

A humanitarian pause came into effect in the Gaza Strip early Friday following Israeli occupation aggressions on the territory since October 7, leaving over 15,000 martyrs, including 6,150 children, more than 4,000 women, and at least 36,000 others injured.

Later in the day, 39 Palestinian detainees were released from Israeli prisons in exchange for a group of Israeli prisoners. (end)

