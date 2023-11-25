Al Marri Wins Open Class As Al Shaqab International League Kicks Off In Style

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural Al Shaqab International League kicked off with a promising showcase of Qatar's future equestrian stars, as both young and female riders exhibited their abundant talent yesterday.

Hosted by Al Shaqab, a member of the Qatar Foundation, the showjumping event has been introduced to serve as a crucial platform for riders of all ages and backgrounds, offering them an opportunity to refine their skills and progress to the international stage.

With a strong emphasis on promoting inclusivity, the Al Shaqab International League particularly focuses on providing opportunities for female and junior riders.

The Indoor Arena of Al Shaqab witnessed intense competition among young participants, each vying for top honours. The Open Class had the largest representation with 27 combinations making up the quality field, which was held over two rounds on a height of 125cm-130cm.

In the end, it was Rashid Towaim Al Marri who bagged the CSI1* class with his nine-year-old mare Van Gallettana Z, as the pair registered a fastest second round time of 28.25 secs. Following in second spot was Hamad Towaim Ali Al Marri, who timed 29.96 secs with Baron Z H. The third place went to Mohammed Abdulla S H Juma, who partnered Hurry Up to come in 29.99 secs.

Earlier, in the Ladies Class – the opening event of the first edition of the Al Shaqab International League – talented teenager Haya Khalid Al Hitmi reigned supreme with veteran mare Dusty.

The duo timed 27.66 secs. Maryam Jassim Al Suwaidi was second with Khaleesi in 28.45 secs, while Maryam Ahmad Al Boinin came third on The Toymaker in 29.36 secs.

The Future Champions class was won by Hadi Nasser Al Shahwani with another veteran mare Beyonce.

Khalid Nasser Al Khater (Actograna SZ) and Ahmad Ali Al Jaber (Diamond Legacy) finished second and third respectively. Suhaim Hamad Al Yafei emerged on top with Indie SKB in the Junior Champions category.

Sheikh Mohammed Jassim A J Al Thani was second with Serendipity, while Mohammed Eisa Al Bukhari led BCO Come on Boy Z to third place.

Results

CSI1* | Open Class

1. Rashid Towaim Al Marri; Horse: Van Gallettana Z; Times: 38.01 & 28.25 secs.

2. Hamad Towaim Ali Al Marri; Baron Z H; 35.89 & 29.96 secs.

3. Mohammed Abdulla S H Juma; Hurry Up; 35.61 & 29.99

Junior Champions

1. Suhaim Hamad Al Yafei; Horse: Indie SKB

2. Sheikh Mohammed Jassim A J Al Thani; Serendipity

3. Mohammed Eisa Al Bukhari; BCO Come on Boy Z

Youth Champions

1. Saad Ahmed Al Saad; Horse: Irschi. Time: 35.94 & 31.04 secs

2. Faris Saad A H Al Qahtani; Hero; 35.25 & 31.61 secs.

3. Khalifa Abdulla Al Khaldi; Graffiti De Lully CH; 33.67 & 32.08 secs.

Ladies Class 1

1. Haya Khalid Al Hitmi; Horse: Dusty

2. Maryam Jassim Al Suwaidi; Khaleesi

3. Maryam Ahmad Al Boinin; The Toymaker

Future Champions

1. Hadi Nasser Al Shahwani; Horse: Beyonce

2. Khalid Nasser Al Khater; Actograna SZ

3. Ahmad Ali Al Jaber; Diamond Legacy