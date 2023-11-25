IFCCI Awards Best CSR Projects Of Indo-French Companies, Celebrates 10 Years Of The CSR Act At Its 5Th Edition Of The CSR Conclave & Awards

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) awarded best CSR projects from French and Indian companies across seven categories at the 5th edition of the IFCCI CSR Conclave and Awards in the presence of Mr. Damien Syed, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of France to India. The Annual CSR Conclave brings together CEOs, policymakers, CSR leaders, CSR foundations and non-profit organizations to a single platform and share best practices while recognising the efforts of the most impactful CSR projects. The event witnessed a gathering of over 100+ business leaders from top French and Indian companies.





Award Winners at the 5th edition of the IFCCI CSR Conclave and Awards





Initiated by the CSR Committee of the Chamber which is led by Chairperson - Mr. Anurag Pratap, Chairperson, CSR Leader, Capgemini and Vice Chairperson - Ms. Priyam Dhamankar, Legal and Compliance Director, Servier India, the Conclave showcased CSR projects of top French companies in India and recognized their efforts by presenting awards for the Best CSR Projects with a focus on six important categories of education, environment and sustainability, healthcare, vocational skills and livelihoods and employee engagement. This year, IFCCI received 60 applications and were judged on criteria such as Business-based social purpose, innovative CSR initiatives reinforcing the company's business purpose, Clear theory of change, impact & measurement, Concentrated efforts including employee volunteering.







Ms. Payal S. Kanwar, Director General of IFCCI , said,“The contribution of French companies in CSR & ESG and IFCCI's close association with them for the French Covid Solidarity mission in 2021 encouraged the chamber to focus on collaborative projects. IFCCI launched its CSR Department in August 2023 with an aim to promote responsible & collaborative CSR as a combined showcase of French companies in India. The Department has already started with its first project with Socomec India and 11 other French companies' projects are in the pipeline. With IFCCI's CSR Committee and department, we aim to collectively enable Governments, companies, NGOs, communities, and stakeholders at large who are committed to creating affecting impact via inclusive CSR.”





Mr. Damien Syed, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of France to India said,“This event is being organised at a special moment when India and France complete 25 years of their strategic partnership. The dynamism of the French companies in India and their CSR activities is the demonstration of the diversity and strength of the partnership between the two countries and CSR is one of the best examples to achieve concrete results towards the benefit of the community and the society.”





The event also included a Fireside Conversation and a CXO Panel Discussion on the themes – Celebrating 10 years of the CSR Act and Promoting Innovation & Creating Impact:







Speakers at the Event



Mr. Meenu Singhal, Managing Director, Socomec India



Mr. Sudarshan Mogasale, CEO, Dassault Systèmes Solutions Lab India



Mr. Sashidhar Vempala, Chief Sustainability Officer & Head-CSR, Pernod Ricard India and

Ms. Amisha Shah Dhutia, Head -

BNP Paribas Foundation Ms. Divya Jain, Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), an initiative by Niti Aayog





Winners – IFCCI CSR Conclave & Awards 2023 Education

La Fondation Dassault Systèmes-India

Project: Made In 3D – Seed the Future Entrepreneurs Program

Season 2022-23



Ennoble Social Innovation Foundation

Cluster of Excellence Program Environment & Sustainability

BNP Paribas India

Project: Heater of Hope: Building Resilience in Communities through Climate Action



Thales in India

Projects: Carbon Zero Challenge (CZC) – an All-India Eco-Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest

Healthcare

Accor (AAPC India Hotel Management Limited)

Project: Eye See & I Learn Vocational Skills & Livelihoods

Saint-Gobain India Private Limited

Project: Skill Development Center Best Employee Engagement Program

BNP Paribas India

Project: Employee Volunteering (1MillionHours2Help)



Servier India Private Limited

Project: #STRIDE Best CSR Project of the Year

Technip Energies India Ltd.

Project: Seed of Hope

Jury Special

Sanofi India Limited

Project: Social Impact Programme for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)







Jury members – IFCCI CSR Conclave & Awards 2023



Mr. Benoit Renard, Vice President, IFCCI, Advisory Committee Member, IFCCI CSR Department & Managing Director, Air Liquide India

Mr. Shad Joynal Abedin, Political Counsellor, Embassy of France in India

Ms. Payal S. Kanwar, Director General, IFCCI

Mr. Anurag Pratap, Chairperson, IFCCI CSR Committee, Advisory Committee Member, IFCCI CSR Department & CSR Leader, Capgemini



Ms. Priyam Dhamankar, Vice Chairperson, IFCCI CSR Committee, Advisory Committee Member, IFCCI CSR Department & Legal & Compliance Director, Servier India



Ms. Manisha Khosla Sinha, Advisory Committee Member, IFCCI CSR Department & Head of CSR, Brand & Communications, BNP Paribas India Ms. Rinika Grover, Head Sustainability and CSR, Apollo Tyres





Event Partners



Platinum Partners - BNP Paribas Foundation, La Fondation Dassault Systèmes India and Pernod Ricard India

Supporting Partners -

Ma Foi Foundation and Optimax Aces

Annual Patron of IFCCI's CSR Committee -

Fuel Group

NGO Partners -

Action Against Hunger, Civilian Welfare Foundation, Ennoble, United Way and Virender Sehwag Foundation

Media Partners - Asia Briefing, CSR Times and Dainik Jagran Gift Partner -

Svatanya





About the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI)

Established in 1977, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the most active bilateral chamber in India. The Chamber has six offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. IFCCI represents a dynamic business platform of over 650 company members and 16 Sector Committees offering an extensive range of business services and giving access to people and information. .