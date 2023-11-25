Peace Treaty Looming Despite Foreign Interventions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Continuing to strengthen relations at the international level,
Azerbaijan has become a significant partner for the European Union
in supplying energy resources to EU countries. Despite provocative
actions and statements by some EU officials about imposing
sanctions, Azerbaijan continues to build a road to peace and
prosperity in the South Caucasus. After the successful completion
of anti-terrorist measures to liberate its territories from the
separatist regime, its neighbour Armenia has a chance to balance
its relations in the region with both its neighbours and
Azerbaijan.
The country is doing a lot of work to reunite Azerbaijani IDPs
with their native lands. Along with the development of other
important sectors, Azerbaijan is trying to develop relations
between Turkic countries and develop the culture of Turkic
countries in cooperation with each other. In order to achieve
cooperation at the international level, it is important to solve
regional problems, which is Armenia, in whose interests and dreams
it is to join and establish itself in the European Union.
As we know, many organisations and powers are involved in the
reformatting of the world, wishing to promote their agenda while
affecting the whole system. While contemplating the decision to
join the EU, Armenia forgets about the more significant and weighty
issues on which its coexistence in the South Caucasus region
depends. There are still unresolved issues with Azerbaijan and
complicated relations with Russia. As long as Yerevan remains
silent, the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan may remain on
the table, and this decision will play a difficult joke for Armenia
but will play into the hands of the hibernated Garabagh clans
financed by the Western forces.
With its fingers crossed waiting to achieve something good,
Yerevan continues its propaganda activities in inciting hatred
against Azerbaijan on the world stage, misinforming the public
about the alleged "ethnic cleansing of Armenians", "victims and
hostages" held as prisoners in Baku, and the destruction of the
cultural heritage of Armenians in Garabagh.
Western European countries continue to maintain a "silence"
towards Azerbaijanis who were displaced by the barbaric attacks of
the Dashnaks and the separatist clan on the territory of
Azerbaijan. Has anyone helped to find 4 thousand missing
Azerbaijanis after the first Garabagh war in three decades? Did
someone help to clear the lands from mines?
A so-called organisaton named "Centre for Truth and Justice" has
recently made a report on Azerbaijan, demanding the release of all
Armenian prisoners, including those who were accomplice in the mass
murders in Khojali and other genocides committed by the separatist
clan. However, the mentioned center pretends to be ignorant of
history, fooling itself.
The report presents the prisoners by name, including those who
held leading positions in "Nagorno-Karabakh": Arayik Harutyunyan,
Bako Sahakyan, David Babayan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Ruben Vardanyan,
David Ishkhanyan, David Manukyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan. To understand
who they demand to be released, one should look at the reports and
photographs of the First Garabagh War to realise that they are in
their places.
The report allegedly mentions that "Azerbaijan carried out
ethnic cleansing of Armenians from their ancestral land by
attacking Nagorno-Karabakh on 19 September. Within 10 days, more
than 100,000 Armenians were forcibly expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh
and took refuge in Armenia. During the wars against
Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 and 2023, Azerbaijani authorities captured
about 200 Armenian civilians and soldiers."
To these "forcibly expelled" Armenians, Azerbaijan offered to
reintegrate as citizens of the country and live in peace in
Garabagh. It is not profitable for Armenia to leave its people on
the territory of the country with which they are at enmity, while
it was offered to reintegrate them into Azerbaijan. In addition,
Armenia insists on returning separatists who were once murderers
and are serving prison time in Baku. This is Yerevan's clear
justification of the crime.
The increasing Western pressure on Azerbaijan also continues its
activities in the information field. Attributing great geographical
importance to Yerevan, it is important for the Western countries to
get Azerbaijan's gas and other lines of passage as economic and
strategic in their struggle with Russia and China.
Answering the questions of Armenian media, Lars Patrick Berg, a
pro-Armenian member of the European Parliament from Germany, stated
that "the President of France supported Armenia's position, as
well as French deputies, mayors, in the U.S. Congress they also
expressed solidarity with Armenia's position, and even in the EU
there are many friends of Artsakh.
But the point is to regulate votes and put pressure on
Azerbaijan. I have been in favour of imposing sanctions against
Azerbaijan in Brussels and Strasbourg, but it is very difficult to
do so. And I don't see a chance for the EU to impose sanctions in
the near future, it's sad and all this is a tragedy," the
pro-Armenian German MP said.
Head of the German Foreign Intelligence Service Bruno Kahl after
arricing in Yerevan reported that Berlin would provide Yerevan with
84.6 million euros in grants and loans. The Western structure will
continue its actions in support of its clans in Armenia, and the
EU's perceived threats to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan remain
behind them.
Speaking at a press conference on 24 November, Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan issued a decree granting citizenship to
Armenians who "voluntarily" emigrated from Garabagh. He noted that
people who have already applied for civil service jobs have been
instructed to promptly resolve the issues of granting Armenian
citizenship.
With this decision, Pashinyan began granting Armenian
citizenship to Armenians who illegally settled in Garabagh during
the 30-year occupation.
One of the lies that Pashinyan exposed in his numerous
interviews with foreign media was the myth of an "existential
threat" to the Armenian population of Garabagh. His decision means
exposing the fake number of "Armenian refugees" from Garabagh,
Pashinyan's myth of an "existential threat".
Baku will continue to chase up Yerevan until making it to sign a
peace treaty in accordance with its own principles. Because
Yerevan's need for opening borders with Turkiye, on the other hand,
the growing economic influence of Azerbaijan, and the entire Turkic
world around the region leave no chance for PM Nikol Pashinyan to
circumvent coming to the negotiation table.
