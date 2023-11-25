Nar Opened Its First Store In Lachin! (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Nar is the first mobile operator to introduce a sales and
service store in the city of Lachin. Along with the sale of phone
numbers and their restoration, as well as other services, the store
located in the city center sells mobile phones, various devices and
accessories.
Commenting on the opening of the new store, CEO of Nar Gunnar
Pahnke said:“We are proud to be the first mobile operator to open
a store in the city of Lachin. Excellent customer service and
favorable prices offered by Nar are now available in Lachin. Nar
will continue to rapidly expand its infrastructure in
Karabakh.”
Special attention to the regions and affordable prices are one
of the main directions of the customer-oriented strategy of Nar.
The mobile operator provides its customers in the regions with
unique tariffs and new concept stores.
A list of Nar stores and detailed information about the services
offered can be found at nar .
Nar provides top-quality communication services to 2.2
million customers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the
country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years.
The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and
provides excellent service at an affordable price.
