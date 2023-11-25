Nar Opened Its First Store In Lachin! (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Nar is the first mobile operator to introduce a sales and service store in the city of Lachin. Along with the sale of phone numbers and their restoration, as well as other services, the store located in the city center sells mobile phones, various devices and accessories.

Commenting on the opening of the new store, CEO of Nar Gunnar Pahnke said:“We are proud to be the first mobile operator to open a store in the city of Lachin. Excellent customer service and favorable prices offered by Nar are now available in Lachin. Nar will continue to rapidly expand its infrastructure in Karabakh.”

Special attention to the regions and affordable prices are one of the main directions of the customer-oriented strategy of Nar. The mobile operator provides its customers in the regions with unique tariffs and new concept stores.

A list of Nar stores and detailed information about the services offered can be found at nar .

Nar provides top-quality communication services to 2.2 million customers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.