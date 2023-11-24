Belarus Ranks Largest Food Importer To Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarus ranks top among food importers to Russia, Russian
Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said during a joint meeting of
the collegiums of the Belarusian Agriculture and Food Ministry and
the Russian Ministry of Agriculture in Minsk on 24 November, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.
“Our countries have been fruitfully cooperating in the
agricultural sector for many years. The main result of such
cooperation is food security and social stability. Taking into
account the specifics and specialization of the Russian-Belarusian
agricultural production, we can say with confidence that our
producers complement each other, respond to the needs, provide
supplies of certain types of raw materials and foodstuffs. Of
course, there is also healthy competition in some segments of the
market. As a result, consumers choose this or that product on the
store shelves,” Boris Gryzlov said.
In his words, Russia accounts for about 80% of Belarusian food
exports.“This shows that high-quality Belarusian products occupy a
worthy place on the dining tables of Russians. According to last
year's data, Belarus, with a share of 16.4%, confidently ranks
first among food importers to Russia. Belarus keeps trade surplus
in the segment, making a significant contribution to the stable
functioning of the country's economy,” the Russian ambassador to
Belarus said.
According to him, supplies from Belarus are an important support
for Russia in meeting the needs in food products for its
population, seedlings and seeds for its farmers, and fodder for its
livestock and fishery enterprises.
