Belarus Ranks Largest Food Importer To Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarus ranks top among food importers to Russia, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said during a joint meeting of the collegiums of the Belarusian Agriculture and Food Ministry and the Russian Ministry of Agriculture in Minsk on 24 November, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.

“Our countries have been fruitfully cooperating in the agricultural sector for many years. The main result of such cooperation is food security and social stability. Taking into account the specifics and specialization of the Russian-Belarusian agricultural production, we can say with confidence that our producers complement each other, respond to the needs, provide supplies of certain types of raw materials and foodstuffs. Of course, there is also healthy competition in some segments of the market. As a result, consumers choose this or that product on the store shelves,” Boris Gryzlov said.

In his words, Russia accounts for about 80% of Belarusian food exports.“This shows that high-quality Belarusian products occupy a worthy place on the dining tables of Russians. According to last year's data, Belarus, with a share of 16.4%, confidently ranks first among food importers to Russia. Belarus keeps trade surplus in the segment, making a significant contribution to the stable functioning of the country's economy,” the Russian ambassador to Belarus said.

According to him, supplies from Belarus are an important support for Russia in meeting the needs in food products for its population, seedlings and seeds for its farmers, and fodder for its livestock and fishery enterprises.