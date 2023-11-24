Zelensky Wants To See Comprehensive Plan On Military Draft System As Early As Next Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky tasked Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and other government officials to present a comprehensive plan for further military mobilization in Ukraine as early as next week.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this at a joint press conference with Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Zelensky noted that at the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting on Friday, he heard to reports on challenges in the field of military draft, as well as options for addressing them.

"The whole plan will be worked out. To be honest, we have already decided on some issues, but I would like people to understand the whole action plan, where we are going, and what challenges we're facing... The comprehensive plan on this issue will be out there next week. I really believe it'll be next week. At least, this is the task set before Zaluzhnyi, Umerov, and other ministers because a lot depends on economic issues so this needs to be settled. They will all report comprehensively next week," Zelensky added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, at the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff on November 24, the issues of mobilization, demobilization, draft offices, physicals for draftees, rotation, and conscript service were discussed.