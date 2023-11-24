Patricia Highsmith's Work On Celluloid

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Deutsch
(de)
Patricia Highsmiths Werke auf Zelluloid
Italiano
(it)
L'opera di Patricia Highsmith al cinema
Português
(pt)
A obra de Patricia Highsmith em celuloide
Français
(fr)
L'œuvre de Patricia Highsmith sur pellicule
Pусский
(ru)
Герои Хайсмит на экране
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .
MENAFN24112023000210011054ID1107482267
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.