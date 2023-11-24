

EQS-Media / 24.11.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST

AGRANA showcases new food trends at Food Ingredients Europe The Austrian foods group AGRANA will be present at the Food Ingredients Europe event, one of the most important trade fairs for foods and beverages, in Frankfurt (28 – 30 November 2023) to show off the wide range of products from its fruit preparations, fruit juice concentrates, starch and sugar divisions.

At the FiE in Frankfurt, and alongside AUSTRIA Juice, a joint venture between AGRANA and Raiffeisen Ware Austria, AGRANA will be addressing current nutritional and beverage trends, with an ever-stronger focus on plant-based concepts such as yoghurt alternatives and meat substitutes. This will involve demonstrating various concepts for manufacturers of yoghurt products and plant-based yoghurt alternatives as well as solutions for entirely plant-based traditional dishes. The trade fair highlights also include vegan product variants as all-in solutions, involving fruit inclusions already mixed with plant-based yoghurt alternatives meaning that food producers only need to package the finished product. For example, visitors will be able to taste, among other culinary delights, an energising coffee drink with guarana based on coconut, a creamy, spoonable dessert based on oats with pieces of mandarin cake, vegan, chocolate-covered mousse kisses with a high fruit content and both vegan tuna and curried chicken spreads. AGRANA will also by relying on the flavouring expertise of AUSTRIA Juice to present a new fruit preparation with plant extracts for yoghurts at the FiE: blueberry with lavender. This product novelty joins other aromatic combinations such as ginger/lemon/hemp as well as mate/lemon. AGRANA is also offering new taste combinations for the ice cream industry, a growing market in Europe, such as parmesan ice cream with coffee swirls and a mango and passion fruit sorbet with baobab and chilli inclusions.

Live cooking at the chef's table – plant-based variants of traditional dishes AGRANA's starch division, widely known for its diverse GMO-free starch products based on corn, potatoes and wheat, will also be showcasing some surprises for the dinner table at the FiE fair. At the chef's table, where live cooking will be taking place, the menu will include curried sausage and meatballs with mashed potato, albeit completely plant-based. All of the recipes include only natural ingredients and are free of methyl cellulose. Textured wheat protein as well as cold-water swelling corn starch and potato fibres ensure the right mouthfeel sensation. Corn starch, rice flour and potato fibres are the main constituents of two further formulations which have recently been developed to serve consumers wanting gluten-free products: toast bread and waffles. AGRANA's broad product range is rounded off by its sugar division, with specialities such as icing, granulated and yellow sugars.

Betaine drinks for more stamina and strength A further premium-quality product from AGRANA's sugar division is its betaine. Betaine is obtained from sugar beet molasses and has numerous practical applications. Betaine has a positive nutritional impact on our fluid balance and metabolism as well as promoting physical performance and stamina. In order to demonstrate the positive characteristics of this natural ingredient, two beverage concepts, which have been developed by AGRANA together with AUSTRIA Juice, can be tasted at the FiE stand: an isotonic sports drink with red berry juice and corn starch, on the one hand, and an energy drink with vitamins, caffeine and betaine, to replace taurine, on the other. Sport drinks, such as isotonic beverages, are also one of the trends highlighted by AUSTRIA Juice at the FiE. These are not only thirst quenchers to compensate for fluid loss but have been specially developed to effectively replace fluids and nutrients lost during physical activity. Austria Juice's formulations focus on sugar reduction, natural ingredients and nutritional enrichment by means of electrolytes and carbohydrates.

About AGRANA AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. About 9,000 employees at 55 production sites worldwide generate annual Group revenue of approximately €

3.6 billion. Established in 1988, the company is the world market leader in fruit preparations and the foremost producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe. As well, its Starch segment is a major manufacturer of custom starch products (made from potato, corn and wheat) and of bioethanol. AGRANA is the leading sugar producer in Central and Eastern Europe.

