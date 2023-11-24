IIFT Opens Registration Window For 2024-26 MBA Programmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 24 (KNN) The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), premier 'B-School' has started registration of MBA programmes which includes two year full time MBA (International Business) 2024-26 programme at Delhi and Kolkata campuses and two year full time MBA (Business Analytics) 2024-26 programme at Delhi campus.

Candidates appearing in the final year of graduation can also apply for both the programmes subject to submission of proof of requisite qualification by October 31, 2024.

Applicants will be shortlisted for the second round of the admission process i.e. Group Discussion/ Personal Interview of MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics) programmes on the basis of their CAT Score/ valid GMAT score and other parameters.

The application fee for General / OBC-NCL/ EWS candidates is Rs 3,000, for SC / ST / PWD / transgender candidates Rs 1,500 and for foreign nationals / NRIs the fee is USD 200/ Rs 15,000.

The online application started on 27 October 2023 and the last date of online submission of application form 6 December 2023.

IIFT was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India.

It has come a long way to successfully develop into a unique institution involved in imparting knowledge through research and training in international business and trade.

(KNN Bureau)