Azerbaijan's Soltanli Village To Be More Beautiful Than Before Occupation, Ex-IDP Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, November 24. Soltanli village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district will become even more beautiful than before the occupation, thanks to active restoration work, former IDP Gumbat Aliyev told Trend .

He emphasized that the village has significant cultural heritage, and recalled spending his entire childhood in Soltanli until the residents were forced to leave in 1993, during the first Karabakh war.

“At the moment there is not a single building, not a single wall so that we can somehow identify our houses. I'm very glad to be here today and participate in the ceremony of laying the foundation of our village,” he added.

In addition, Aliyev expressed deep confidence that Azerbaijan will restore all destroyed territories and revive the region in the nearest future.

The Soltanli village was liberated from Armenian occupation during the 2020 second Karabakh war.

A somber ceremony was held to lay the foundation stone of Soltanli village, which had been liberated from Armenian occupation.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of East Zangezur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture Anar Guliyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjártó, as well as former IDPs from the village attended the ceremony.

