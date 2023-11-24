Azerbaijan's Soltanli Village To Be More Beautiful Than Before Occupation, Ex-IDP Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, November 24. Soltanli
village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district will become even more
beautiful than before the occupation, thanks to active restoration
work, former IDP Gumbat Aliyev told Trend .
He emphasized that the village has significant cultural
heritage, and recalled spending his entire childhood in Soltanli
until the residents were forced to leave in 1993, during the first
Karabakh war.
“At the moment there is not a single building, not a single wall
so that we can somehow identify our houses. I'm very glad to be
here today and participate in the ceremony of laying the foundation
of our village,” he added.
In addition, Aliyev expressed deep confidence that Azerbaijan
will restore all destroyed territories and revive the region in the
nearest future.
The Soltanli village was liberated from Armenian occupation
during the 2020 second Karabakh war.
A somber ceremony was held to lay the foundation stone of
Soltanli village, which had been liberated from Armenian
occupation.
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of East
Zangezur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev, Minister of Labor and
Social Protection Sahil Babayev, Chairman of the State Committee
for Urban Development and Architecture Anar Guliyev, Minister of
Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjártó, as well as
former IDPs from the village attended the ceremony.
