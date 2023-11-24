7Th Meeting Of Joint Committee On Visa Regime Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 7th meeting of the Joint Committee on visa regime
facilitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European
Union was held in Baku on 23 November, according to the Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.
The meeting was attended by officials of the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry and other state institutions, as well as representatives
of the General Directorate for Migration and Home Affairs of the
European Union, employees of the European Union Delegation in
Azerbaijan, as well as consuls of diplomatic missions of the
European Union member states accredited in Azerbaijan.
The sides had a constructive and detailed discussion on the
mechanisms of implementation of the simplifications arising from
the provisions of the Agreement on Visa Facilitation between the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union, signed on 29
November 2013, and the prospects for expanding mutually beneficial
cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan in this
field.
Referring to the statistical indicators for 15 November 2022 and
2023, it was underlined that there is a significant increase in the
number of mutual visits between the citizens of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the European Union.
During the meeting, the difficulties faced by the citizens of
the Republic of Azerbaijan in issuing visas to the diplomatic
representations of the European Union Member States operating in
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the mechanisms of their resolution
were brought to the notice of the other side.
