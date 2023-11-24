Ministry Warns On Use Of Balloon Tires On Paved Roads

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior urges motorists to take caution when using balloon tires on their vehicles, adding that improper use of the material can lead to accidents.
The reminder comes in light of a video shared by the Ministry, on social media, depicting a car accident due to the use of balloon tires on paved roads.
The Ministry stated that balloon tires tend to be slippery, and prone to exploding. It is also susceptible to being worn out and has the tendency to stretch out when exposed to high temperatures or driven at 100km/h.
In the video, the vehicle can be seen moving at a certain speed before it loses control on the road and topples over.
The Ministry stressed that these tires are only made for sandy terrains and are not meant for paved roads or being driven at high speeds.
