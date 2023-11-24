One More Patriot System From Germany Will Be Deployed In Ukraine This Winter - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An additional Patriot air defense system from Germany will be deployed in Ukraine this winter.

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"The situation in winter can become very difficult now. The Ukrainian side did everything it could to prepare for this situation, and we helped with the preparations. I have already talked about our air defense support. In addition to the mentioned IRIS-T systems, one more Patriot system from Germany will be deployed here in the winter," the diplomat said.

The Office of the President of Ukraine said in early October that Germany was working to send an additional Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

In mid-November, Jaeger announced that Germany would deliver two more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of this year.