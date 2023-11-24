Azerbaijan's Contribution To Development Of Middle Corridor Discussed In London

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
A conference discussed the energy security of Britain and the
countries of the Caspian basin, regional cooperation, and prospects
for the development of the Mediterranean Corridor, which has
recently become increasingly of strategic importance.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that the
Caspian Policy Centre, operating in Washington, USA, jointly with
the British International Institute for Strategic Studies organised
a conference on Caspian energy security in London.
Addressing the event, the representative of the British Foreign
Ministry, Tim Stern, said that next spring the UK will hold a
conference on energy security, noting the important role of the
Caspian basin countries both in the field of energy security and in
the transition to alternative energy sources. He noted that the UK
fully supports the development of the Middle Corridor.
The counsellor of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK, Gunel
Salimova, informed about the contribution of our country to the
regional and global conjuncture, including the activities of the
Middle Corridor. Stating Azerbaijan's commitment to a balanced
approach to the energy transition, G. Salimova also drew attention
to infrastructure and alternative energy projects implemented in
the territories liberated from occupation and called on
international partners to support the reconstruction carried out by
our country in Karabakh.
Director of the Caspian Policy Centre, Afgan Nifti emphased
about the strategic importance of the Caspian Basin region,
especially its role in the diversification of energy supply, and
the work carried out in the field of energy transportation along
the middle corridor.
The event, consisting of several panels, was also attended by
the Ambassadors of Georgia, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to the
UK, a representative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in this country,
British diplomat David Moran, member of the Advisory Board of the
Caspian Political Centre Eric Rudenshold, as well as experts from
British political and academic circles. The speeches emphasized the
coordinating role of Azerbaijan, located at the intersection of the
international East-West and North-South transport corridors.
