Azerbaijan's Contribution To Development Of Middle Corridor Discussed In London

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

A conference discussed the energy security of Britain and the countries of the Caspian basin, regional cooperation, and prospects for the development of the Mediterranean Corridor, which has recently become increasingly of strategic importance.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that the Caspian Policy Centre, operating in Washington, USA, jointly with the British International Institute for Strategic Studies organised a conference on Caspian energy security in London.

Addressing the event, the representative of the British Foreign Ministry, Tim Stern, said that next spring the UK will hold a conference on energy security, noting the important role of the Caspian basin countries both in the field of energy security and in the transition to alternative energy sources. He noted that the UK fully supports the development of the Middle Corridor.

The counsellor of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK, Gunel Salimova, informed about the contribution of our country to the regional and global conjuncture, including the activities of the Middle Corridor. Stating Azerbaijan's commitment to a balanced approach to the energy transition, G. Salimova also drew attention to infrastructure and alternative energy projects implemented in the territories liberated from occupation and called on international partners to support the reconstruction carried out by our country in Karabakh.

Director of the Caspian Policy Centre, Afgan Nifti emphased about the strategic importance of the Caspian Basin region, especially its role in the diversification of energy supply, and the work carried out in the field of energy transportation along the middle corridor.

The event, consisting of several panels, was also attended by the Ambassadors of Georgia, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to the UK, a representative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in this country, British diplomat David Moran, member of the Advisory Board of the Caspian Political Centre Eric Rudenshold, as well as experts from British political and academic circles. The speeches emphasized the coordinating role of Azerbaijan, located at the intersection of the international East-West and North-South transport corridors.