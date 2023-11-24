CM Patel To Promote Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit In Singapore, Japan

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Nov 24 (KNN) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to go on tour to Japan and Singapore for one week, beginning November 26, to endorse Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

He is slated to hold a range of engagements with government officials, industry representatives and Indian diaspora in the two countries.

Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation Managing Director Rahul Gupta said the CM will be in Japan from November 26 to 30, leading a delegation of government officials and captains of the industry.

On November 26 he will be in Yamanashi, meeting the governor and visiting Yamanashi Hydrogen Company. He will also meet the Indian diaspora in the city.

The next day, Gujarat CM will be in Tokyo to meet the governor as well as the president of Japan External Trade Organisation. He is also scheduled to meet the president of Japanese Bank for International Cooperation. In the evening, he will participate in a dinner hosted by Ambassador of India to Japan, C B George.

On November 28, he will hold more than 15 one-to-one meetings in Tokyo with representatives of companies from sectors like chemical, renewable energy, semi-conductors, automobile, logistics, pharmaceuticals and industrial automation, among others.

He will hold a grand roadshow in Tokyo on November 29 to invite industrialists for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, to be held in January 2024.

