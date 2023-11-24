OTT Release This Week: The Squid Game To The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4. Check Movies, Series To Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "This week, various OTT platforms have introduced a diverse range of new releases, covering genres including action, drama, romance, and family drama the family drama 'The Aam Aadmi Family' to the intense thriller 'Squid Game,' the curated list caters to a wide range of tastes. Major streaming platforms such as Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video have rolled out a diverse lineup, ensuring viewers have a plethora of options to choose from and explore Aam Aadmi Family Season 4The fourth season of \"The Aam Aadmi Family\" features actors such as Brijendra Kala, Lubna Salim, and Chandan Anand popular family show is produced by The Viral Fever, with the latest instalment being directed by Himali Shah. The show is releasing on Friday. (November 24).The VillageDirected by Milind Rau, \"The Village\" is a horror series marking Arya's debut on OTT platforms. The storyline revolves around Arya's character, who, during a family trip to Kattiyal village, faces a lack of assistance when his family becomes stranded Read: Netflix raises subscription prices in THESE countries as customer base surges. Details hereThe mystery surrounding his missing family becomes the focal point of the narrative, adding suspense for the viewers. The cast includes Arya, Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, and George Mayan. The series is set to be released today on Amazon Prime Read: Film director loses Netflix's $11 mn given for a sci-fi series on stocks, crypto; netizens hail 'good documentary story'Squid Game: The ChallengeAdapted from the popular Korean drama, a total of 456 participants vie for a substantial cash reward of $4.56 million in this intense competition highly anticipated Season 2 of the show recently premiered on November 22 and is currently available for streaming exclusively on Netflix animated film 'Leo' showcases comedian Adam Sandler and includes performances from his wife, Jackie, and daughters, Sunny and Sadie Sandler. The story revolves around an aging lizard, who serves as a class pet voice cast for the movie includes Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, and Jason Alexander. As of now, the film is available for streaming on Netflix“Leo” will make its debut on OTT platforms on Friday. The cast of Leo features Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja, with Vijay taking on the lead role. This Tamil film is accessible in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movie is set to provide viewers with the opportunity to watch it in various languages and enjoy the performances of the ensemble cast.

