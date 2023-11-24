Ukraine's Defense Forces Repel 20 Enemy Attacks In Avdiivka Sector General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of aviation, Russian forces do not stop attempts to encircle Avdiivka. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 20 attacks in that sector over the past 24 hours.

This is said in the morning update by of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, the enemy keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The enemy's offensive actions east of Novokalynove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks,” the report says.

In the past day, 64 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched two missile strikes, 42 air strikes and 53 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. Russian terrorist attacks led to civilian casualties. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure sustained damage and destruction.

At night, the Russian occupiers launched another attack on Ukraine, using two Kh-59 guided missiles and three Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted all the combat UAVs.

The following areas came under Russian air strikes: Kostobobriv in Chernihiv region; Oleksandria in Sumy region; Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Kurylivka, Ivanivka in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Serebrianka Forestry in Luhansk region; Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Toretsk, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine in Donetsk region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps a military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in Russia's Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, conducted assaults in the area of Synkivka, where three attacks were repelled by Ukraine's Defense Forces.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the enemy, and entrenching themselves on the achieved positions.

In the Maryinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 enemy attacks in Maryinka, Heorhiivka, and Novomykhailivka districts in Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarske sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults southwest of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy carried out assaults west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region, without success.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the Russian troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders maintain the recaptured positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, are engaged in counter-battery warfare, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

In the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck 11 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Units of the missile forces hit three enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, a command post, an ammunition depot, an air defense system and four enemy artillery units.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 23, 2023 eliminated about 321,800 Russian invaders, including 1,130 occupiers on November 22.