New Flour Mill Opens In Iraqi Kurdistan

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

On Sunday, November 19, 2023, the Kurdistan Regional Government's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, officially inaugurated the Distar Factory , a cutting-edge wheat flour mill, located in Domiz, Duhok Governorate.

During his speech, Prime Minister Barzani emphasised the KRG's dedication to enhancing the agricultural sector and securing food security as top priorities.

He outlined the government's strategy, which involves extensive collaboration with the private sector to implement numerous significant initiatives.

These projects focus on marketing the wheat produced by Kurdish farmers, along with purchasing their produce to support and stimulate the local agricultural economy.

Here is the transcript of Prime Minister Barzani's speech:

"In the Name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful,

"Today marks a significant milestone with the opening of this vital factory in Domiz. I extend my gratitude to Kavin Group for their role in establishing this venture, which will not only provide job opportunities for hundreds but also strengthen our agricultural backbone.

"The agricultural sector has always been a focal point for the KRG, with food security being a paramount goal. In partnership with the private sector, we have embarked on several projects across the Kurdistan Region. These initiatives aim to market our farmers' wheat effectively and ensure a stable income for them.

"We are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring water and food security and in supporting the produce of the Kurdistan Region's farmers. It is essential for our farmers to know that the government is not only a supporter but also an active participant in finding both domestic and international markets for their products.

"The establishment of such factories is a testament to our commitment. It provides our farmers with a reliable platform to sell their produce and encourages ongoing cultivation and production.

"For years, our farmers have faced challenges with limited support. I want to assure them of my personal commitment to develop the agricultural sector and to extend robust support. The KRG is dedicated to assisting our farmers and facilitating the export of their products to foreign markets.

"The Kurdistan Region, with its rich agricultural legacy and fertile lands, has the potential to be a key player in ensuring food security. With effective utilisation of our resources, we can substantially contribute to the sustenance not just of Iraq but also of the broader region.

"I commend the private sector for their pivotal role in advancing our economy. The government is ready to provide all necessary support to foster collaboration between private and public sectors.

"I urge investors in the Kurdistan Region to explore opportunities in agriculture and industry. This will not only bolster our regional economy but also reduce our reliance on external sources.

"Historically, agriculture and industry have received minimal investment. To drive the economic growth of the Kurdistan Region, we must focus on these sectors.

"In recent meetings with investors across the Kurdistan Region, we discussed the KRG's vision and the potential for economic growth. We explored avenues for collaboration between the government and the private sector, aiming to enhance investment in agriculture, industry, and tourism.

"The government pledges its support to significant investments in the Kurdistan Region.

"Together, we will elevate the economy of the Kurdistan Region and create more job opportunities, improving the quality of life and prosperity for our citizens."

(Source: KRG)