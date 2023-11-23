Hamas To Cease Hostilities As Of Tomorrow Morning

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Al-Qassam Battalions, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, affirmed pledge to cease all hostilities during the four-day ceasefire, due to take force at 7:00 am. Friday.

"The occupation entity will halt all air raids on southern Gaza Strip fully and stop hostile sorties over Gaza city and the northern part of the Strip for six hours a day during the truce," the Battalions said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the recently-struck ceasefire deal, the Israeli occupation authorities have to free three Palestinian female and child prisoners in exchange for the release of each Zionist captives held by the Palestinian resistance movement.

Over the coming four days, the Palestinian movement will release 50 captive females and children under 19 years of age, the statement noted.

The Israeli occupation authorities have to allow entry of 200 trucks, loaded with foodstuffs and medical supplies, and four fuel tankers into all parts of the Strip, it added. (end)

