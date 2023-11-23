Tourist Flow From China To Russia May Reach 2.5 Mln People In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) About 2-2.5 million Chinese tourists can visit Russia in 2024,
said Alexander Osaulenko, vice president of the Russian Tourist
Industry Union (RST) told a press conference, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"I think that we can easily receive and serve between 2 and 2.5
million Chinese tourists next year," he said.
The expert noted that in 2023, the mechanism for visa-free group
tourist exchange between countries is being fine-tuned. So far,
Chinese tourists are received mainly in the territories bordering
China.
"I hope that in 2024 we will see them not only in the border
regions of the Russian Federation - in Transbaikalia, in the Far
East - but also on large scale in Moscow, St. Petersburg,
Kaliningrad, Kazan, in the south of the Russian Federation,"
Osaulenko said.
As Executive Director of the Alliance of Travel Agencies (ATA)
Natalia Osipova said during a press conference, introduction of
visa-free travel for individual travelers from China could have a
positive impact on the Chinese tourist flow. Currently, this regime
is valid for groups of tourists from China.
Earlier, the press service of the Economic Development Ministry
reported that the mutual tourist flow between Russia and China in
2023 will be about 500,000 people. In pre-Covid 2019, the mutual
tourist flow reached 4 million people - approximately 2 million
people on each side.
The first group of tourists from China arrived in Russia under a
group visa-free exchange agreement on August 10, 2023. The document
implies that tourists in a group of 5 to 50 people can visit the
neighboring country without obtaining a visa and stay there for up
to 15 days.
MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107479383
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.