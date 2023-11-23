Azerbaijan And Hungary Discuss Development Of Economic Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijan and
Hungary discussed the development of economic relations,
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said on "X" (Twitter),
Trend reports.
"During our meeting with Péter Szijjártó, the Hungarian Minister
of Foreign Affairs and Trade, we highlighted the positive dynamics
in Azerbaijan-Hungary economic relations and the successful
implementation of joint initiatives across various sectors of the
economy. Emphasizing the significance of topics addressed during
the 18th session of the SPECA Governing Council, we underscored
their role in furthering cooperation between our nations," the
publication says.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize
the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved
through regional cooperation.
Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.
MENAFN23112023000187011040ID1107478219
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.