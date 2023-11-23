(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai November 22nd, Rajveer Singh from timesnowbusinessengaged in exclusive conversations with influential culinary experts like Priyanka D Ajgaonkar, Nishit Kheradia, Ashita Agrawal, Milan Rana, Rajdev Aulakh, Irfan Shaukat, and Shubham Pancheshwar. Their unanimous verdict praised Solitaire Restaurant as the epitome of Mumbai's culinary landscape, commending its culinary excellence, inviting ambiance, and exceptional hospitality, echoed by Restaurant Manager Shashikant Pal and the entire team for their exceptional service.



Overall the evening witnessed an amalgamation of business, creativity and culinary experience at Solitaire. The gathering marked a significant milestone in bringing together industry leaders, startup enthusiasts, and influencers.



Solitaire Restaurant, renowned for its culinary brilliance, played host to a special event honoring Happen Recently Magazine, the brainchild of visionary entrepreneur Shubham Pancheshwar.



Among other influencer, Ashita Agrawal stands as India's sole award-winning tea blogger, celebrated for her educational tea blogs and tea recommendations & has earned the prestigious title of Best Beverage Blogger of 2022, awarded by Godrej Group & FBAI.



Another influencer who was in the lime light was Nishit Kheradia, whose journey began by curating mouthwatering pizza photos from gallery to Instagram. As a pizza blogger, he takes you on a flavorful ride across the pizza universe.!"



Amidst the opulent setting of Solitaire, guests were treated to a curated gastronomic tribute by Executive Chef Crystal Mendonca. The evening featured a delightful array of signature dishes, including prawns, cheesy tawa, deconstructed bharwa aloo, pomfret curry, and biryani, showcasing the restaurant's culinary excellence.



Solitaire Restaurant, hailed as the epitome of Mumbai's culinary scene, provided an elegant backdrop for the celebration. The warm hospitality and inviting ambiance, previously praised by culinary experts and journalist Rajveer Singh, added an extra layer of charm to the evening.



Giles Pereira, the Food and Beverage Manager of Solitaire, expressed delight in hosting the event and acknowledged Happen Recently's continuous efforts to foster connections in the entrepreneurial landscape. The commitment to delivering a memorable experience remained a focal point of Solitaire's involvement.



The event at Solitaire Restaurant symbolized not just the achievements but the collective triumph of a community dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation.



In conclusion, Solitaire Restaurant's exclusive affair was a fitting tribute which highlighted the commitment to fostering connections, shaping a dynamic landscape for startups and entrepreneurs across India.



Disclaimer: Insights derive from Mumbai's esteemed bloggers and enterprising entrepreneurs during discussions with Rajveer Singh (RV). For comprehensive news coverage, inquiries can be directed to +917710030004.



