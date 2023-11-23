Azerbaijan's GL Company Uses AI For Seismic Data Analysis At Local Fields

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijan's GL LTD company uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to analyze seismic data from Azerbaijan's oil and gas fields, GL Subsurface Director Kenan Aliyev said at the SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) Caspian Technical Conference, Trend reports.

"We conduct reconnaissance, data analysis, seismic studies, and their interpretation. After evaluating or developing prospects, we determine the drilling location, which typically takes two to three years, sometimes five. We have five deposits with different data - seismic signals, interpretations, operators, well logging," Aliyev explained.

Speaking about AI and machine learning along with their potential use, he noted the need for a clear and user-friendly database.

For this, as he pointed out, the machine learning and AI are used, significantly reducing time costs.

"We took our seismic data, consulted with experts and other groups, attempted to improve the seismic image. We used AI and machine learning to clean up the data and guide development. As a result, the image improves after using AI, and we understand the geology of the deposit. We aim to take another step, using machine learning to predict the geology and hydrocarbon situation at depth," Aliyev added.

The company's representative noted that based on successful experiences, the company will continue to use AI and machine learning in the future.

"We have confirmed the success of using AI and machine learning in deposit development and assessment. This sector is developing rapidly, and in the future, we may fully optimize deposit development and production assets," he concluded.

GL unites high quality professionals with the common goal to grow into a global independent energy company owning and operating oil and gas assets in various parts of the world. Albeit a newly established, our company combines collective experience, expertise and managerial skills of company officers who have been very well known in the industry for the last 25 years.

Baku is hosting the SPE Caspian Technical Conference on November 21-23.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel