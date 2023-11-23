Azerbaijan's GL Company Uses AI For Seismic Data Analysis At Local Fields

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijan's GL
LTD company uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning
to analyze seismic data from Azerbaijan's oil and gas fields, GL
Subsurface Director Kenan Aliyev said at the SPE (Society of
Petroleum Engineers) Caspian Technical Conference, Trend reports.
"We conduct reconnaissance, data analysis, seismic studies, and
their interpretation. After evaluating or developing prospects, we
determine the drilling location, which typically takes two to three
years, sometimes five. We have five deposits with different data -
seismic signals, interpretations, operators, well logging," Aliyev
explained.
Speaking about AI and machine learning along with their
potential use, he noted the need for a clear and user-friendly
database.
For this, as he pointed out, the machine learning and AI are
used, significantly reducing time costs.
"We took our seismic data, consulted with experts and other
groups, attempted to improve the seismic image. We used AI and
machine learning to clean up the data and guide development. As a
result, the image improves after using AI, and we understand the
geology of the deposit. We aim to take another step, using machine
learning to predict the geology and hydrocarbon situation at
depth," Aliyev added.
The company's representative noted that based on successful
experiences, the company will continue to use AI and machine
learning in the future.
"We have confirmed the success of using AI and machine learning
in deposit development and assessment. This sector is developing
rapidly, and in the future, we may fully optimize deposit
development and production assets," he concluded.
GL unites high quality professionals with the common goal to
grow into a global independent energy company owning and operating
oil and gas assets in various parts of the world. Albeit a newly
established, our company combines collective experience, expertise
and managerial skills of company officers who have been very well
known in the industry for the last 25 years.
Baku is hosting the SPE Caspian Technical Conference on November
21-23.
