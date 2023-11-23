Al-Futtaim Malls Achieves WELL Health-Safety Rating For Three Major Malls In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

In this signature achievement, the three retail centers are the first and largest indoor malls in the UAE to achieve the rating.

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) announced that Al-Futtaim Malls has achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating for three major malls in Dubai, becoming the first and largest indoor malls in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to achieve this designation. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating that supports organisations to advance health-focused strategies for building operations and prepares businesses for long-term resilience.

“Al-Futtaim Malls is demonstrating tremendous leadership in advancing health and well-being by achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating across these three malls,” said Prateek Khanna, Chief Operating Officer, IWBI.“I'm thrilled to offer our congratulations to Al-Futtaim Malls for its unwavering commitment to prioritising human health, safety and well-being.”

The enrollment includes signature properties Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, and Arabian Center Mall – which combined represent 10 million square feet of space and nearly 1,000 retail stores with brands like Zara, Nike, IKEA, Massimo Dutti, Adidas, and more.

Hayssam Hajjar, Director Asset Management UAE, Al-Futtaim Real Estate said,“We are proud that Al-Futtaim Malls has achieved this prestigious recognition for three of our major malls in Dubai. This accomplishment underscores our commitment to prioritizing the health, safety, and well-being of our patrons and staff. The WELL Health-Safety Rating, an evidence-based certification by the International WELL Building Institute, exemplifies our dedication to fostering a secure and resilient environment within our retail centers. We extend our sincere gratitude to the IWBI for recognizing our efforts, and we remain steadfast in our mission to set the standard for health-focused strategies in building operations.”

Derived from the WELL Building Standard (WELL), the world's leading framework for healthy buildings, organisations and communities, the WELL Health-Safety Rating has experienced rising demand across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the wider region.

The importance of prioritizing human health and wellness in the public spaces where we gather cannot be understated,” said Paul Scialla, founder of IWBI.“We congratulate Al-Futtaim Malls for their leadership and achievement of the WELL Health-Safety Rating across three mall properties in Dubai.

With over 60 evidence-based strategies spanning operational policies, maintenance protocols and emergency plans, the rating is a proven roadmap for organisations that are committed to operational excellence by addressing air and water quality, cleaning procedures, emergency preparedness, health resources and stakeholder engagement.

“Congratulations to the Al-Futtaim Malls for achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating of these three iconic malls,” said Tekha Selim, Vice President and Head of MENA Region, IWBI.“By adopting WELL, Al-Futtaim Malls is deploying evidence-based health and safety best practices that will benefit workers and visitors alike and also helping ensure these properties are more health resilient.”

About Al-Futtaim Group:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group's entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day.

About The International WELL Building Institute:

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and the WELL Health-Safety Rating, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute pbc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delos Living LLC. International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Performance Rating, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.