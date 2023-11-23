Kuwait Dispatches 27Th Planeload Of Aid Supplies For Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The 27th planeload of relief supplies destined for Gaza flew to the Egyptian Al-Arish airport on Thursday as part of Kuwaiti's aid air bridge for people of the war-hammered enclave.

The flight, bearing 40 tons of food, medical supplies and tents, will be followed with other air dispatches in the coming days in line with the State of Kuwait's efforts to relieve the brothers in Gaza, said Khaled Al-Zaid, Director of Public Relations and Information at the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

Al-Zaid has confirmed that the dispatched cargo, as part of the campaign "Relieve Palestine," contains 40 tons of food, medical supplies, 100 tents, 10,000 packages of powder milk, 2,000 blankets, five tons of rice and five tons of medical items.

The aid supplies have been dispatched to alleviate the Palestinian brothers' hardships, resulting from the Israeli aggression on Gaza, and demonstrate the State of Kuwait's humanitarian role for aiding the Gazans through the KRCS, Al-Zaid confirmed.

The relief bridge has been launched in response to instructions by the political leadership headed by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, with participation of the ministries of health, foreign, social affairs in addition to wide-spread grass-root engagement.

He also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Defense and Kuwait Air Force for their role at this level. (end)

