New Pedestrian Crossing Commissioned To Citizens

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
In accordance with the instructions and tasks given by President
Ilham Aliyev, complex measures are being implemented by the State
Roads Agency of Azerbaijan to ensure comfortable and safe crossing
of motorways for citizens, Azernews reports.
In order to ensure the safety of citizens living in Baku city
and on-road sections passing through the territory adjacent to the
capital, pedestrian crossings are being constructed in several
places within the framework of these measures. Another project in
this direction has been implemented by the agency.
Thus, the construction of an overpass at 28.5 km of the M1
Baku-Guba-Gosborder of the Russian Federation motorway has been
completed and put into operation for citizens.
Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Road Agency of
Azerbaijan Avaz Gojayev and other officials of the Agency took part
in the opening ceremony of the crossing.
The total length of the passage is 45 meters, the width is 3.5
meters, the width of the stairs is 2.5 meters. The passage is 5.5
meters high above the road level and has an arched metal structure.
In the passage, consisting of two entrances and exits, modern lift
systems have been installed to ensure comfortable movement of
people with disabilities.
The project included the construction of a bus stop, a control
room for employees monitoring the work of the crossing, and
landscaping around the pedestrian crossing.
The crosswalk, built on the basis of modern technologies,
complying with international standards, and using quality
materials, will provide pedestrians with the opportunity to cross
the road in comfortable and safe conditions.
According to the action plan, pedestrian crossings will be built
at other necessary sites in the following years.
MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107475696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.