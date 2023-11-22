(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Dr. Chow Bok-Hin, Executive Chairman of Niche-Tech Semiconductor Materials Limited, Honored with the Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong 2023 Continuing to Drive Hong Kong's Industrial Revitalization Process



HONG KONG, Nov 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Federation of Hong Kong Industries ("FHKI") hosted the 2023 Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong ("YIAH") and Industrialist of the Year ("IOY") Award presentation ceremony on November 17th. Mr. Michael Wong, the Acting Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, attended the ceremony as the Guest of Honour. Dr. Chow Bok-Hin Felix, Executive Director and CEO of Niche-Tech Semiconductor Materials Limited (together with its subsidiary referred to as "Niche-Tech," stock code: 8490), was honored with the Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong 2023. This recognition reflects the market's acknowledgment and confidence in the development of Niche-Tech.

The Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong were established by FHKI in 1988 to recognize young industrialists aged 21 to 45 who have achieved outstanding success in their respective industries. With this year's awardees included, a total of 257 YIAH recipients have been recognized. The selection criteria for the YIAH not only emphasize market recognition of products and technologies but also highlight the importance of assisting in the industry's transformation and upgrading. The goal is to promote the process of industrial revitalization in Hong Kong, aiming to achieve sustainable development.

Niche-Tech is a technology company dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of semiconductor packaging materials. It was co-founded by Dr. Chow Bok-Hin Felix and his father, Professor Chow Chun-Kay Stephen, in 2006. Niche-Tech went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's GEM board in 2018, becoming the largest bonding wire manufacturer in Hong Kong and the second-largest domestic brand supplier in the Mainland market. The company's market share in encapsulation adhesive for Mini-LED display applications exceeds 20%, ranking first. With Dr. Chow's extensive industry experience and efficient leadership, Niche-Tech has focused on independent innovation, customer and market needs, and the direction of technological trends. The company has successfully developed domestically produced materials with stable quality and excellent performance, covering various products such as precision bonding wires, high polymer encapsulants, and chip bonding materials. Niche-Tech provides competitive choices and innovative solutions for specialized customers in power devices, IC packaging, LED packaging, and more. Dr. Chow stated, "The award presented by FHKI is not only as a personal accomplishment but also as recognition of my team's contributions to the semiconductor advanced materials sector and society at large. I will continue to lead the team in propelling technological innovation in the field of new materials. We also plan to foster further cooperation with Hong Kong research institutions and universities to bolster the competitiveness of domestic products."

Driven by the rapid development of the industry and the semiconductor localization, Niche-Tech places even greater emphasis on innovative research and development. The company invests significant resources in building high-standard technological platforms and cultivating a talented team. It closely monitors market demands, proactively adjusts development strategies, and successfully propelled the company into the supplier system of leading enterprises in the power device market through the introduction of newly developed bonding wire products. With years of efforts, Niche-Tech has been recognized as a national high-tech enterprise, "specialised and sophisticated" Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise of Guangdong Province, and a national-level specialised and sophisticated - Little Giant enterprise. Gradually, it has emerged as a prominent player in the segmented market, earning significant market recognition.

The "Dual Carbon" strategy and the upgrading of Insulate-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) products in the new energy field have brought new opportunities for the semiconductor industry. Moving forward, Niche-Tech will continue to strengthen its research and development innovation capabilities, accelerate product iteration, and continually optimize its product line and market layout. By forming an effective integrated development system and implementing a long-term development strategy, the company aims to consistently increase market share, enhance competitiveness, and continue driving the localization of the semiconductor industry in China as well as the industrial revitalization process in Hong Kong.