Egypt-China Friendship Association Celebrated 65Th Founding Anniversary

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Nov 23 (NNN-MENA) – The Egypt-China Friendship Association, celebrated here yesterday, the 65th anniversary of its establishment, with a gathering of Egyptian and Chinese officials, diplomats, experts, businessmen, and other guests.

Held at the Abdeen Palace, in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, the celebration highlighted the distinguished ties between Egypt and China, throughout history, and in recent years.

Yang Wanming, head of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), said, his association would focus on promoting cultural exchange and mutual learning between the Chinese and the Egyptian peoples in the coming years.

“CPAFFC is willing to cooperate with the Egyptian side, in the Egypt-China Friendship Association, to implement the youth exchange programme, within the framework of the BRICS mechanism, so that young people would contribute to the common development of China and Egypt,” he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt, Liao Liqiang, hailed the role played by the Egypt-China Friendship Association in promoting friendship between the two countries.

Egypt's Minister of Civil Aviation, Mohamed Abbas Helmy, said, the ancient civilisations of Egypt and China, served as“a solid foundation” for the development of their bilateral relations, and the expansion of their cooperation and partnership in various fields.

Since its establishment in 1958, the Egypt-China Friendship Association has been playing an important role in enhancing cooperation between the two countries, by holding various activities, including seminars, symposiums, and ceremonies.– NNN-MENA

