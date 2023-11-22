World Youth Festival 2024: Latin America And BRICS Nations To Be Represented

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The World Youth Festival 2024 (WYF 2024) is poised to gather 20,000 young individuals from across the globe in the Russian city of Sochi from March 1 to 7. Representatives from Latin America and the BRICS and BRICS+ countries are anticipated to play a pivotal role in this grand event, TV BRICS reported .

In a recent meeting with WYF regional coordinators for Latin America, BRICSLat , a partner of TV BRICS, delved into the coordinators' ongoing efforts with committees, the festival's objectives, and the importance of fostering dialogue.

“Latin American integration is of paramount importance to us. We prioritize the integration of Latin America and the BRICS nations with other regions,” asserted one of the coordinators.

Elizaveta Feofilova, Daria Litova, and Ruzanna Malikova spearhead the World Youth Festival's regional coordination in Latin America.

Currently in its preparatory phase, World Youth Festival 2024, scheduled for next March, aims to establish a network and community that extends beyond the festival itself.

“Our primary goal is to congregate these young individuals during the preparatory activities, fostering a network of young Latin American leaders that can thrive both before and after the festival. Secondly, we aspire to create a robust community rooted in this network that will endure beyond the event,” explained Daria Litova.

“We also seek to showcase the true essence of Russia to the world. This festival presents a unique opportunity for Latin American youth to gain insights into the Russian Federation beyond preconceived notions, while simultaneously bridging cultural divides,” remarked Elizaveta Feofilova.

“The enthusiasm for traveling to Russia is remarkably high among young Latin Americans. This instills hope and confidence that numerous young individuals are eager to participate in WYF,” mentioned Ruzanna Malikova.

Events Across Latin America

World Youth Festival committees are actively engaged in organizing events to promote the festival and cultivate a global network of young people.

“We organize cultural presentations. For instance, in Colombia, our ambassador, a classical musician, promotes the festival through her concerts. This is a testament to the fact that art transcends borders,” emphasized Litova.

“In Brazil, we collaborate with the Council of Russian Compatriots, a group comprising individuals with Russian ancestry in the second or third generation, predominantly Orthodox Christians. Tradition holds immense value for them. Consequently, an ongoing dialogue explores how tradition can be integrated into the modern world,” she added.

“Argentina boasts one of the most active committees with a well-structured operational system. In Paraguay, we maintain close ties with the Ministry of Youth, securing an official endorsement from the ministry, recognizing the festival and the committee as projects of interest. We conduct a variety of presentations and actively utilize social media platforms,” noted Feofilova.

“Overall, our efforts in each country focus on three primary areas: presentations, social media, and media,” Feofilova summarized.

Notably, two key discussions have been scheduled for World Youth Festival 2024:“Russia and Latin America: A New Chapter of Cooperation” and another dedicated to the region's indigenous peoples.

Regarding the type of young individuals sought for participation, the committees expressed their desire for“young people from diverse spheres: culture, sports, science, politics, business, and volunteering.”

“It is crucial for us that individuals demonstrate expertise in their respective fields of study and activity. They should be actively involved in various events and possess a record of achievements,” asserted Feofilova.

About the World Youth Festival

The World Youth Festival 2024's main program will unfold from March 1 to 7, 2024, followed by a tour of 26 Russian cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, and Vladivostok, from March 10 to 17, 2024.

Hosted at the Sirius Education Centre in Sochi, the festival will welcome 10,000 young Russians and 10,000 foreign citizens. Established within the Olympic Park following the 2014 Winter Games, the center provides all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable stay.

Participants from all corners of the globe – Europe, America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania – can engage in three programs: educational (debates, round tables, expert presentations, master classes, and networking), cultural (excursions, exhibitions, fairs, performances, and Russian language lessons), and sports (competitions and group training).