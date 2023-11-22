Outbreak of listeria results in one fatality, hospitalization of 10

(MENAFN) A recent outbreak of listeria has resulted in one fatality and hospitalization of 10 individuals, according to federal health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert on Thursday, connecting the listeria outbreak to whole peaches, nectarines, and plums. The outbreak has affected 11 people across seven states, with the reported death occurring in California.



The CDC highlighted that the actual number of infections is likely higher than the reported cases, emphasizing the seriousness of the outbreak. One individual who contracted listeria during pregnancy experienced preterm labor, adding a concerning dimension to the health impact of the contamination.



HMC Group Marketing, Inc., operating as HMC Farms, has been identified in connection with the outbreak. In response to the situation, HMC voluntarily recalled whole peaches, plums, and nectarines just ahead of the CDC's warning. The recall includes 2-pound bags labeled "HMC Farms" or "Signature Farms," sold in retail stores between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2022, and between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2023.



The CDC specified that the recall pertains only to conventionally grown fruit, with no organic fruit included in the recall. Individual fruit items with specific stickers have also been identified:



Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038

White peach: 4401

Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378

White nectarine: 3035

Red plum: 4042

Black plum: 4040

As health officials and consumers remain vigilant, the outbreak underscores the critical importance of food safety measures and prompt recalls to mitigate the impact on public health.

