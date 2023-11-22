Costa Rica's Ocaso Festival Expands To Five Days And A Stunning New Location

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

Costa Rica's game changing and agenda setting Ocaso Festival is back for a seventh edition and will expand to five nights in 2024. From January 4-8th, this unmissable tropical getaway will take place at the all new location of the lush and stunning Bohemian Lagarto in Playa Lagarto, Guanacaste – a breathtaking beachfront location on the Pacific coast. Playing will be Mind Against, John Summit, Seth Troxler, Mano Le Tough, Sama' Abdulhadi, Hannah Wants, Cassian, TiniGessler, Adam Ten, Konstantin Sibold, Deer Jade, MitaGami, Tony Y Not, Julya Karma, Zombies In Miami, Hunter/Game, 8Kays, BrinaKnauss, and more. Secure your tickets now at .

Ocaso Festival is a socially conscious, environmentally friendly gathering for people who love music, nature and culture. It's a place to soothe the soul, to enrich your life and to experience paradise-like locations with a world class soundtrack. The most idyllic gathering will have you spellbound by majestic sunsets, left in awe by the natural beauty of the jungle and a place to have your soul soothed by dancing around a sun-kissed landscape. The location is a 200-acre beachfront ranch with a state-of-the-art Funktion One sound system that offers overnight camping and beach side glamping. It is just 40km south of Tamarindo and 30km north of Nosara with shuttle buses from both as well as the local airport.

Guanacaste is a province in northwestern Costa Rica known for its beaches and biodiverse parkland. Santa Rosa National Park is a place where you can explore rare dry tropical forests, surfing sites and view over 250 bird species or walk on endless beaches, swim in calm waters, go on a diving trip or take up water sports.

There will be a wealth of pre- and post-parties that make the most of the stunning sunrises and sunsets and ensure non-stop musical fun and plenty of travel and cultural experiences in between. The festival is proud to be plastic free and hosts beach cleanups before and after the event in association with Tamarindo Clean Wave. It is a collective of people with a diversity of experiences, circumstances, and motivations who all come together around the simple idea that we all benefit from a clean and healthy environment , and place great value on that as well as health, respect and education issues. The growing community is focused on core actions of beach clean ups, working with partners to develop social projects and work on helping Tamarindo become a zero waste community.

This year there will be an upgraded backstage experience and expanded food and beverage service to make it the best event to date. Festival-goers can look forward to a full five days of performances featuring DJs from across the world as well as some local favourites with many hours of dancing, positive community vibes and plenty of local connections to wonderful wildlife. Previously Ocaso has hosted legendary sets from the likes of Solomun, Dixon, Âme, Michael Bibi, MaceoPlex, Adriatique, Jamie Jones, Bob Moses, Damian Lazarus, and Guy Gerber, The countdown is now on to this most wonderfully organic and unforgettable escape.

