ICRC Visits Persons Of Armenian Origin Detained In Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The head of the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in
Azerbaijan Dragana Kojic, has made a statement regarding visits to
persons detained in Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.
She said these visits are conducted regularly.
"The committee's staff regularly visits persons of Armenian
origin detained in Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijanis detained in
Armenia. The last time the visits to the places of detention were
conducted in late October and early November. During the visits,
the ICRC staff inquires about the conditions of detention of the
arrested persons and their treatment," the head of the ICRC office
emphasized.
According to Kojich, during the visits, attention is also paid
to the creation of conditions for the detainees to communicate with
their families.
She added that the ICRC regularly discusses these issues with
both Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The leader of the "Dashnaktsutyun" nationalist party in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh, former so-called "chairman of parliament" of
the separatists David Ishkhanyan, former so-called "president" of
the separatists Arayik Harutyunyan, former "state minister" Ruben
Vardanyan, so-called "first deputy commander of the defense army"
of the separatist regime Davit Manukyan , former so-called "foreign
minister" of the separatist regime David Babayan, former so-called
"presidents" of the separatists Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan,
and former "defense minister" of the separatists Levon Mnatsakanyan
were detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and
brought to Baku.
