Procreate Dreams Launches On App Store, Unleashing Limitless Creative Potential Through Touch

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HOBART, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 22 November 2023 - Procreate Dreams presents a whole new way to animate through touch. Users can create beautiful hand-drawn animations using Procreate's textured brushes and add powerful animated effects, audio, and video to bring their artworks to life. The entire animation studio on iPad, is available worldwide on the App Store





From the developers of Procreate, the best-selling iPad app for over 6 years, Procreate Dreams is designed for the next generation of storytellers and packed with powerful tools that anyone can use.



Former Disney animator Aaron Blaise, a 35-year industry legend, says the app's simplicity makes it "a joy to work with." He adds, "This has changed the game for 2D animation. You can do a whole movie with this. It's amazing what this app can do. I think we're now going to see this renaissance, this resurgence of 2D films. I'm so excited about it."





Procreate Dreams will be available in 19 languages and has broad iPad support for all iPads on iPadOS 16.3 or newer for a single-time purchase of $19.99 USD.



Continuing in their commitment to artist rights, Procreate's CEO and Co-Founder James Cuda explains, "There's been a lot of speculation that we might follow industry trends and adopt some form of image diffusion model or data harvesting model within our products. I'd like to be very clear about where we stand on this topic – we believe in protecting the rights of artists. There are no image diffusion models in our apps. We never collect your data, and we never phone home, because your work belongs to you."





Procreate Dreams has everything needed to create rich 2D animations, expressive videos, and breathtaking stories, and this is only the beginning. Brand-new updates and features are expected in 2024.



Find out more about Procreate Dreams' features on Procreate's website, along with Procreate Dreams Handbook and Help Articles available in English, Japanese and Simplified Chinese.





Hashtag: #ProcreateDreams

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Procreate Procreate is dedicated to making exceptional creative tools for creative people by combining beautiful user experiences with high-performance engineering. Procreate for iPad is used by millions around the globe, has been the best-selling paid iPad app on App Store for the past six years, and has received two coveted Apple Design Awards. Procreate's three apps - Procreate, Procreate Pocket, and Procreate Dreams - are placing more power in the hands of creatives, amplifying the company's guiding principle: Art is for everyone.







Follow @procreate on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.



MENAFN22112023003551001712ID1107469678