Papua New Guinea imposes safety measures after Mount Ulawun’s volcanic eruption

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Papua New Guinea authorities took the precautionary measure of canceling flights and temporarily closing Hoskins airport, a day after Mount Ulawun experienced a volcanic eruption.



The National Airports Corporation of the Pacific country, in a notice shared on social media, explained that this decision was made to prioritize the safety of both travelers and aircraft operations in the midst of ashfall.



However, specific details regarding the number of flights affected by the volcanic activity in the remote West New Britain province on Monday night were not disclosed.



Simultaneously, reports from various media outlets indicate that authorities are actively engaged in preparations to evacuate residents from local areas to secure locations.



Mount Ulawun, situated on the island of New Britain, erupted on Monday, prompting heightened concerns and response efforts.



The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the eruption resulted in the expulsion of smoke reaching as high as 50,000 feet, or nearly 15,200 meters, into the sky.



The agency is closely monitoring the situation, particularly the risk of a tsunami that could potentially impact Japan.

